Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Linda Mientke, left, looks at goods up for sale with Ken Mientke while Margy Tims and Tim Tims chat with them.

Colorful signs adorned intersections all across Bella Vista last weekend during the second annual citywide garage sale, where residents set up shop and shoppers picked through peoples' mostly second-hand goods.

Judy and Mikal Lemoine, who have lived in Bella Vista for 21 years, had plenty for sale in their garage and driveway, including chairs, vintage sewing machines, tools, bells and fabrics.

Judy Lemoine said they ran a custom window business in town and retired a few years ago.

Mikal Lemoine said the city-wide sale was a good opportunity, though he suspects there are tradeoffs.

The sale brings more people into the city, he said, including out-of-towners, which gives garage salers a wider customer base and helps show off the city.

"It's steady," he said. "I mean, one car leaves and another shows up."

But with more sales, he said, people are a bit more hesitant to buy.

On the whole, he said, it's good for the city.

While some residents sold their unneeded goods, others used it as an opportunity to raise money.

Kensington Drive residents Tim and Margy Tims set up shop with items from all over their neighborhood -- including tools, vintage models and home decor -- to raise money for the neighborhood's upcoming Independence Day celebration.

"We took a break from working on the dock to do the garage sale," he said.

Down alongside U.S. Highway 71 the Bella Vista Historical Museum got in on the action, renting out portions of its parking lot to sellers and selling donated items to contribute to the Settlers Cabin fund.

Dustie Meads, who organized the museum's sale effort, said each of the 14 vendors who showed up donated $25 to cover their space.

"They're making money, the museum's making money," she said.

Ken and Linda Mientke were browsing after buying several items, including boat motors, a mower, an aquarium, a belt sander and various vintage goods.

"It's been super," Linda Meintke said. "We're going to have to build a garage."

General News on 05/01/2019