Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners April 23 were: first, Mary Coppin; second, Marie Ryan; third, Judy Massman; fourth, Marlene Kellogg.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners April 18 were: North/South -- first, Val Watson and Len Fettig; second, Gary Stumbo and Martha Kolb; third, Andy Fritsch and Ray Lynch. East/West -- first, Janet Davis and Jackie Nelson; second, Renee Charpie and Ron Smith; third, Dale Morrisett and George Watson.

Winners April 23 were: North/South -- first, Ray Lynch and Mike Foley; second, Robbie Tyler and Nancy Weatherly; third, Val Watson and Nancy Sherbondy. East/West -- first, Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett; second, Jo Bain and Ron Smith; third, Judy Bappe and Billie Herriott.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners April 23 were: first-place team -- Mabel Ashline, Art Hamilton, Roy Knafla and Connie Knafla; second-place team -- Lynda Delap, Harlene Meyer, Richard Meyer, Beverly Phillips and Marj Shafer.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome to join. For information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday 3-13 Rummy & Texas Canasta

Winners April 23 for 3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marj Shafer.

Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Joan Lantz; second, Linda Waugh.

This is a Potluck and everyone is to bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. Play is every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners April 23 were: first, Melodee Neukircher and Sadie Frerking; second, Chris and Chris King; third, Al Akey and Stan Neukircher; fourth, Jack and Duffy McClellan. Honorable mention -- Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Chris at 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners April 24 were: Men -- first, Bruce Boucher; second, Art Hamilton; third, Vivian Bray. Women -- first, Linda Rogers; second, Lynn Bowman; third, Jackie Nelson. The next game date is Wednesday, May 1, with hosts Jan and John Franklin. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners April 25 were: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Lynne Bowman; third, Rosie Moser.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners April 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Sheri Bone.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners April 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Stan Neukircher; third, Ginney Swinney.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Thursday Concordia Double-Deck Pinochle

Winners April 18 were: first, Sheri Bone; second, Kathy Ayres.

This group plays at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. Everyone is welcome and new players are encouraged to attend anytime. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners April 19 were: Table 1 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Paul Herrick. Table 2 -- first, Don Kuta; second, Chuck Seeley. High Score -- Don Kuta

For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for April 19 were: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Bud Brehmer.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners April 20 were: Red Team (playoff win) -- Art Hamilton, Jerry Bunk, Darlene Albers, Ellie Roberts and Marj Shafer. Blue Team -- Gene Riedl, Bud Brehmer, Virgie Riedl, Joyce Hansen and Zona Dahl.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Next play is April 27. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 05/01/2019