Drawing by Makaila, Age 7
Thursday, May 2
Thunderstorms
Precip: 80%
High: 72^Low: 58
Friday, May 3
Thunderstorms
Precip: 90%
High: 73^Low: 57
Saturday, May 4
AM Showers
Precip: 30%
High: 76^Low: 56
Sunday, May 5
Scattered Thunderstorms
Precip: 40%
High: 80^Low: 63
Monday, May 6
Cloudy
Precip: 20%
High: 82^Low: 65
Tuesday, May 7
Scattered Thunderstorms
Precip: 50%
High: 81^Low: 61
Wednesday, May 8
Scattered Thunderstorms
Precip: 40%
High: 76^Low: 56Community on 05/01/2019
Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast