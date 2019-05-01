Sign in
Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Staff Report | May 1, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
Drawing by Makaila, Age 7

Thursday, May 2

Thunderstorms

Precip: 80%

High: 72^Low: 58

Friday, May 3

Thunderstorms

Precip: 90%

High: 73^Low: 57

Saturday, May 4

AM Showers

Precip: 30%

High: 76^Low: 56

Sunday, May 5

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 40%

High: 80^Low: 63

Monday, May 6

Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 82^Low: 65

Tuesday, May 7

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 50%

High: 81^Low: 61

Wednesday, May 8

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 40%

High: 76^Low: 56

Community on 05/01/2019

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

