What is an arthropod, anyway? Learn all about interesting insects during the May Back 40 Story guided hike titled "Very ENTO-resting: The Diversity of Arthropods."

This hike will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 4, starting near the Bear Hollow Trailhead. Shuttle service from the trailhead to the starting point at Hart Lane will begin at 8:30 a.m. The hike will take place on the Back 40 Loop trail, from near the Bear Hollow Trailhead on Hart Lane, east to Tower Trailhead. Shuttle service will be provided to return hikers to their vehicles. This hike is approximately 2.5 miles on intermediate terrain.

Austin Jones is currently a graduate assistant and distinguished doctoral fellow at the University of Arkansas, where he is in the second year of work on his doctoral degree studying arthropod diversity of restored glade habitats in the Ozarks. He teaches an introductory-level course titled "Insects, Science and Society," as well supervising associated labs, and he never misses an opportunity to speak with the public on the wonders of insects and their kin.

The Back 40 Story hikes are moderately strenuous and require appropriate shoes and clothing. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Back 40 Trails are single-track, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

The Back 40 Story hikes are free and open to the public.

