Andante Music Club of Bella Vista, an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Club and of the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs, invites the public to its meeting and concert, beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7.

This month's meeting will be an organ concert held at the Central United Methodist Church, located at 2535 W. New Hope Road in Rogers. Andante Music Club organists will perform. The concert will begin in the chapel, adorned by beautiful stained-glass windows, and concludes in the main auditorium, where there are ranks of organ pipes.

Andante also invites the public to a concert celebrating National Music Week. This year's theme is "Music ... A Magic Key." The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. The concert will present Marilyn Lee, pianist; Lindsay Burnett, soprano; Nolen Pridemore, baritone; Ron Pennington, mandolin; and an ensemble from the Bentonville High School Jazz Band with director Philip Shewmaker.

Andante Music Club began celebrating National Music Week in 1924. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Community on 05/01/2019