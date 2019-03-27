Monday, March 18

1:24 a.m. Police arrested Orlanda Gloss, 20, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver during a traffic stop near the intersection of Riordan Road and U.S. Highway 71.

7:28 p.m. Police arrested Phillip Moran-Upchurch, 22, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 340.

8:10 p.m. Police received a report of an SUV on the golf course near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 340 and Chelsea Road. Officers discovered an individual with a flashlight fishing golf balls out of the creek.

Tuesday, March 19

2:58 p.m. Zachary Mcghee, 19, turned himself in on a warrant for contempt of court related to fines and costs associated with driving without a license.

5:42 p.m. A storage locker at Bella Vista Central Storage was broken into.

7:12 p.m. A vehicle was reportedly shot with a BB gun on Euston Road.

8:24 p.m. Police arrested Josue Torres, 22, on out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop near the intersection of Dartmoore Road and Lightning Lane.

Wednesday, March 20

5:23 p.m. Police arrested Scott Stockman, 39, on an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71. Stockman was also charged in connection with driving with a fictitious vehicle license, driving without proof of insurance and driving with a suspended driver's license.

Thursday, March 21

2:56 p.m. Firefighters handled a brush fire on Dunbarton Circle.

4:53 p.m. James Smith, 23, turned himself in on a warrant for failure to appear related to a driving on a suspended license charge.

4:55 p.m. Firefighters put out a structure fire on Sandwick Circle.

8:01 p.m. Firefighters put out a paper fire that was left burning near a house on Tamworth Circle.

Friday, March 2

10:13 a.m. Police arrested Ricky Burnett, 39, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance on Mayfair Drive.

6:57 p.m. Police arrested Richard Wesson, 27, on out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 340 and Lenham Lane.

Saturday, March 23

4:19 p.m. Police received a report of loud music on Wimbledon Way.

Sunday, March 24

9:47 p.m. Police arrested Lisa Christy, 55, in connection with public intoxication after responding to a call about someone walking with a bottle of wine near the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and Mercy Way.

