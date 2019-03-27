Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista A concrete base was poured outside the police and fire department for Marilyn Monroe, a sculpture donated by St Louis-based artist Larry Pogue.

Marilyn Monroe is moving to Bella Vista next month.

Terry Wilson with the Bella Vista Arts Council said that the sculpture is getting its final buffing -- which will give the 106-inch-tall piece a shiny appearance -- and holes drilled for mounting before it is transported April 3.

The fire department will store the piece until it can be mounted, he said.

The foundation for it was poured last week but will need to cure for a full two weeks before it can be used, he explained.

St. Louis-based artist Larry Pogue agreed to donate a piece to the city, and the city accepted it earlier this year.

The abstract steel piece features nods to its namesake's marital life, hairstyle and interest in astrology, Pogue explained.

