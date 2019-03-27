Edward Daniel Beacom

Edward Daniel Beacom, 83, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 15, 2019.

He was born to Joseph and Marjorie Beacom in Sioux City, Iowa, on Oct. 29, 1935.

He graduated from Heelan High School in 1954 and studied voice two years in New York City. He was employed by Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Vincent Beacom, Joseph Beacom and Leo Beacom; and three sisters, Delores Beacom, Mary Beacom and Theresa Beacom.

Survivors include his wife, Deloris (Dee) Beacom; two sons, Timothy Beacom of Washington, D.C. and Mark Moroney of Houston, Texas; one daughter, Lisa Michie of Windsor, Colo.; and one granddaughter.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Bella Vista Assembly of God Church, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, with Pastor Jonathan Watson officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Samuel Anthony Carollo Jr.

Samuel Anthony Carollo Jr., 80, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born May 1, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Genevieve Faso and Samuel Anthony Carollo. He retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army to include two tours in Vietnam. He moved to Northwest Arkansas from California. He was a distribution manager for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Carollo; one son, Glenn Carollo of California; one stepson, Kevin McCoy (Cindy) of Nevada; one daughter, Kira Corollo of North Carolina; one stepdaughter, Kellie McCoy-Davis (Matt) of California; one sister, Lou Ray (Mike) of California; and six grandchildren.

A funeral mass was held Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Full military honors were provided by Northwest Arkansas Honor Guard.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista was in charge of arrangements.

Jane Magness Croushorn

Jane Magness Croushorn, 82, died Friday, March 15, 2019.

She was born in Newark, Ark., March 8, 1937, to Robert (Max) and Mabel Alford Magness. She married Austin Lance Croushorn on June 1, 1956. They lived in California, Colorado, Kuwait, Arizona and moved to Bella Vista in 1998.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Austin; brother, Robert Magness; and sister, Anita Croushorn.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

John S. Damron

John S. Damron, 78, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Iowa. He served in the United States Army.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Gravette was in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Alexandria Lee Dawson

Elizabeth Alexandria Lee Dawson, 20, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She was born Nov. 3, 1998, in Rogers, Ark., the daughter of Elizabeth Hileman.

She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Hileman; and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Bentonville Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home Bentonville, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Melody Lynn Edwards

Melody Lynn Edwards, 50, of Gravette, Ark, died Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She was born Nov. 16, 1968, in Tracey, Calif., to Barbara and Claude "Buck" Graham. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. She moved to Northwest Arkansas in 1982 from California.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, James Edwards; her mother, Barbara Graham of Rogers, Ark.; three sons, Andrew Burns, Nathan Burns (Brittani) and David Edwards, all of Gravette; three daughters, Kristina Kester (Justin) of Rogers, Nicole Edwards of Gravette and Megan Edwards of Bella Vista, Ark.; one brother, Michael Graham of Rogers; and seven grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Bethel Cemetery in Gravette with Pastor Paul Martin officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Gravette was in charge of arrangements.

Judy DeLorez

Judy DeLorez, 70, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, March 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Mike DeLorez; daughter, Gloria Taylor (Stacy); sons, Eddie Passmore, David DeLorez (Michaela) and Shaun DeLorez (Cassandra); one brother, Thomas Partian; and nine grandchildren.

Marion Elizabeth Gilbert

Marion Elizabeth Gilbert, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Bella Vista.

She was born April 20, 1943, in Brentwood, Essex, England, to Sid and Beatrice Mann Jones. She moved to the U.S. from England, and became a citizen on Aug. 26, 1969.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and one brother, Bob Jones of England.

Survivors include three sons, John R. of Bella Vista, Cory Gilbert of Bella Vista and Bryan Gilbert (Emily) of Haslet, Texas; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Bella Vista Community Church.

Memorials may be sent to Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancaster Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista was in charge of arrangements.

Peter H. Knipp

Peter H. Knipp Sr., 81, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Waters Nursing Home in Rogers, Ark., with his family at his side.

He was born June 3, 1937, to Herman Knipp and Laura Thoele of Wilder, Kan. He married Betty Wyatt on Aug. 30, 1957, in Kansas City, Kan., at her parent's home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Betty Knipp of Bella Vista, Ark.; two sons, Peter (April) Knipp and Robert (Roxanna) Knipp; and five granddaughters.

There will be a Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR.

No flowers please. Instead, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association of Arkansas, 5506 W. Walsh Lane, Suite 212, Rogers, AR, 72758.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Norma Mae Shuler McLain

Norma Mae Shuler McLain, 96, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

She was born in Clark County, Mo., on Sept. 11, 1922, to Roy Shuler and Nellie Mae Courtney Shuler. After high school, she received her nursing degree from the Burlington Nurses Hospital in Burlington, Iowa, and worked there until joining the U.S. Army Nurse Corps stationed at a VA hospital in Wyoming, caring for wounded service men until the end of World War II. She married Dale McLain in Los Angeles. She retired from Kaiser Hospital in 1994 and moved to Bella Vista, Ark. She enjoyed oil painting and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale; and three sisters, Margaret Pullins, Donna Sinnott and Maxine Shuler.

Survivors include her son, Steven McLain; daughter, Lori McLain Baxter; sister, Gladys Jutte; and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory Monday, March 25, 2019, with the Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Frazee Cemetery in Clark County, Mo.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Sherry M. Picht

Sherry M. Picht, 82, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice House in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Aug. 24, 1936.

Survivors include her husband, Frederick Picht.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista is in charge of arrangements.

Athena Marie Polsin

Athena Marie Polsin, 84, of Rogers, Ark., died Sunday, March 17, 2019.

She was born in Binghamton, N.Y., Jan. 28, 1935. She married Robert Polsin in 1966. She was a member of Bella Vista Community Church and enjoyed playing bridge and Bible studies.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Malvina Gordon; and stepfather, George Gordon.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Polsin; son, Anthony (Rebecca); two grandchildren; brother, John Gordon; sisters, Roberta Dominick of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Cynthia Harris of Clearwater, Fla.

No services are scheduled.

Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services of Rogers is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Stanley Schroeder

Donald Stanley Schroeder died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from complications due to Alzheimer's.

He was born Oct. 5, 1930. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War after which, he pursued a BS/MS education and guidance from Illinois State University. He and Joan were married in 1955. He retired from his 26-year career in District 214 as director of Fine & Performing Arts at Prospect High and director of Pupil Personnel Services at Arlington and moved to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1986. He enjoyed traveling, golf and volunteering.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robin.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; children, Lori (Alan), Jodi, Kristi and Dirk (Lori); and eight grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, Bella Vista, and a celebration will follow from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Country Club, 98 Clubhouse Drive.

Memorials may be made to Sunshine School at www.nwasunshineschool.org or Circle of Life Hospice at https://nwacircleoflife.com/donatesupport/.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Obits on 03/27/2019