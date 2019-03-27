March 29

s The Knights of Columbus will host its 27th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

March 30

s The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police is currently conducting its annual fundraiser. Area businesses and residents are being contacted for sponsorships and ticket sales. A "Family Fun Day" will be hosted by the group from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Lakepoint Restaurant. This will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, appearances by Spiderman and Ariel, as well as comedy magician Joey Williams. In addition, hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled for everyone. The FOP is raising funds for the "Shop with a Cop" program, Special Olympics, as well as many other worthwhile endeavors the lodge supports. To obtain tickets or more information, call 479-200-1186.

April 1

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

April 2

s Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to its April program at 1 p.m.Tuesday, April 2, at the Highland Christian Church (DOC), 1500 Highland Blvd., Bella Vista. "Sacred Music" will be presented on violin and piano by "3M" Andante members, Mary Shambarger, Martha Sheets and Mandie Query. This program is free and open to the public.

April 12

s The Knights of Columbus will host its 27th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

April 14

s The Bella Vista Farmers Market will kick off the 2019 season on Sunday, April 14. The market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the Sugar Creek Center parking lot, just north of U.S. 71 and Mercy Way.

April 27

s Brats and Dogs -- Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host its annual fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in front of Allen's Foods located at 60 Sugar Creek Center in Bella Vista. Serving $4 Brat Meals or $3 Hot Dog Meals which includes caramelized onions, kraut, chips, dessert and soft drink. All proceeds benefit the BV Animal Shelter. There will also be related items for sale.

s The annual Highlands Flea and Boutique hosted by the United Methodist Women will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden items, coffee shop and bakery items. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

May 4

s Dedication of the Veterans Memory Walk at the Wall of Honor to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 4.

s Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services will host its third annual garden party on Saturday, May 4, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. For the second year in a row, Core Brewing Company and Pure Joy Ice Cream will be two of the companies sponsoring the event and providing their special flavors to the fiesta. This year, Vera Lloyd invites friends to enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed refreshments, live music, a silent auction and a chance to learn more about the mission of Vera Lloyd. Tickets are $35 each and tables of six are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves changing lives and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

Community on 03/27/2019