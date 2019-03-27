Photo submitted Members of the Cooper 3rdRun Club, run for themselves, their family and their community. They'll have a chance to help support the club at the first annual Cooper 5K Run on April 5. Proceeds will be used, in part, to help students pay entry fees at other races.

At Cooper Elementary School, some 92 students are running for you. They are part of the Run3rd Running Club, P.E. coach Donna Lewis explained, and many will run in the school's first 5K.

Club members run first for themselves. The founder of the Run3rd Club, actor Sean Astin, explains in a blog on run3rd.blogspot.com, "I love running and I love running far. Above all else, running is selfish."

The second reason they run is for family. It's family that's waiting for a runner when they finish the run. It's family that helps provide the opportunity to run.

The third reason is community. Even solo runners bring their community along.

Astin explains, "My thoughts are always with me. My hopes, my fears, my dreams, they come along too. From start to stop I yearn to understand the greater meaning of my journey."

He invites runners to dedicate each run to a person or a cause. Cooper became a Run3rd school in May 2017.

Lewis said Run3rd is a mental health program.

"If kids run, they can deal with life's problems better," she said. One of her students dedicates each run to kids in wheelchairs because they can't run themselves.

Not all the runners at Cooper are part of Run3rd. When the running club meets after school on Wednesday, almost a third of Cooper's students participate in the run/walk program.

Each year many of them take part in the Bentonville Gold Rush, a fundraiser for the Bentonville School Foundation. The Gold Rush offers both a 5K and a Fun Run that's about a mile. Lewis said many of the kindergarteners and first graders will do the Fun Run. Many of her older students do the 5K, and some of them will do all 3.1 miles in 25 minutes.

This year is the first year that Cooper Elementary will have its own 5K. At 5:30 on April 5, the race will leave the school and take a route around nearby Lake Bella Vista.

"It's a flat, fast route," Lewis promised. There will be prizes and trophies.

One thing that will make the Cooper 5K different is dinner.

"No other race will give you dinner," she said. The dinner is hot dogs and chips with a drink.

The money raised by the 5K will go to the running club to help students pay entry fees for other 5Ks, she said. Sponsors, including the Bella Vista Lutheran Church, Tyson, Salveo Health and Wellness and Nestle's Pure Life, are helping.

Everyone is welcome, Lewis said. Sign up at www.app.regwiz.io/register/cooper5k/520 or at the race.

Sports on 03/27/2019