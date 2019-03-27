Construction is expected to start for a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road May 1.

Doug Tapp, director of Community Development Services, said that the project has a 120-day contract and is expected to conclude Aug. 29, though if workers find the ground is solid rock the contract may be extended to 150 days, with an adjusted completion date of Sept. 28.

The $198,711 contract was approved by city council in January, which is below the budgeted $265,000 for the project.

Mayor Peter Christie said the difference creates a buffer to cover timing the light and synchronizing it with the city's other traffic signals.

The majority of work is expected to be on the shoulder, Tapp said. Traffic impact should be minimal and no lane closures are expected.

Workers will need to drill space for concrete piers to support the signals, each of them 42 inches wide and 6 feet deep.

"They think they can do it all from the shoulder," he explained.

Once the signal is finished, he said, it will by synced with other lights in the U.S. 71 corridor.

Tapp said he hopes this will help reduce some of the congestion that is often seen on the southern end of Bella Vista.

