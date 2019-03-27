The Bella Vista City Council talked about the Trafalgar Road fire and took the first step toward building a replacement for Fire Station No. 3 during its Monday, March 25, regular meeting.

Mayor Peter Christie said the city has received some good news -- the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has provided a preliminary action plan.

The state agency hired a private contractor to build an access road around the fire site, as well as a weir and containment area, he said.

"I've been watching all through the weekend," he said. "Today there's been a lot of equipment that's now onsite."

Additionally, he said, the ADEQ is requesting public input and he encouraged residents to respond.

"I have a concern about residents' welfare, especially during the day when they are doing this work. I'm also concerned about traffic safety," he said, noting the driveway to the site is very steep and near a blind curve.

According to a news release issued by the ADEQ, the agency will accept public comment until April 5. Comments may be submitted on the department's website at info.adeq.commentinput.com/?id=a1r2k3.

According to the document, the ADEQ will excavate approximately 175,000 to 225,000 cubic feet of material, mostly wood waste, from the site at a projected cost of $11.3 to $15 million.

Hazardous substances will be removed and the excavation will prevent the fire from reigniting, according to the document.

Following excavation, the site will be regraded and restored with natural vegetation, according to the press release.

The council voted unanimously in favor of purchasing a three-acre parcel on Glasgow Road, across the street from where the current fire station sits, for $57,000.

Christie said the existing station, which was built in the 1980s, is not adequate to meet the surrounding area's needs because that portion of the city has grown.

"There has been a lot of building since then and it has had a tough time serving. It's a two-man operation," he said. "We really need to have a fire station that's going to provide adequate protection for the residents on the west side."

Actually building the station is some time out, he said, and the city will need to figure out how to fund it.

Ultimately, the existing station will be removed once the new one is operational, he said, and a sand and salt storage facility will be constructed for the streets department on the land that Station 3 currently occupies.

Council member Doug Fowler said he spent some time checking GIS maps and could not find a better place for this station.

"There really isn't any other land available," he said.

The council also approved a partial vacation of a subdivision, a franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy to supply natural gas, a contract for seasonal right-of-way mowing and appointments to the arts council and board of construction appeals. The council tabled a rezoning request indefinitely.

