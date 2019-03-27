Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Highlands Church will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April. All are welcome.

Celebrate the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, April 14. There are two services: 9:30 a.m. is a traditional service and 11:15 a.m. is a gathering service. There will be a Palm Parade for children at the 9:30 a.m. traditional service.

A Stations of the Cross service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 19. The Stations service is a powerful way to contemplate, and enter into, the mystery of Jesus' gift of Himself to us. The service involves our senses and our emotions as we experience the love of Jesus in a new and deep way. The Stations service will be in the sanctuary and does not require walking.

Mark your calendars for The Highlands Flea and Boutique to be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27. This annual event is held at Highlands Church and hosted by the United Methodist Women. All proceeds are donated to local women's and children's charities. Items for sale will include household, linens, collectibles, jewelry, furniture, books, lawn and garden items, as well as coffee shop and bakery items. If you wish to sell your own items for profit, make a reservation for an outside space by calling 479-855-2277.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The next Women's Book Club meeting is at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 28, in the church parlor. This month's theme is Read a Book about a Famous Couple. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390. All women in the community are invited.

Do you love to knit or crochet? If so, join the Knit, Crochet, Chat, and Pray group at 1 p.m. on Fridays in the PCBV office lobby. Bring your current project with you. Call our church office for more information at 479-855-2390.

Bella Vista Community Church

Lenten soup suppers and meditations are held in McKay Hall each Wednesday, through April 10. Dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Meditations begin at 6:20 p.m. Suggested donation is $3 per person or $5 per family. Please call the church office to sign up.

Summer Arts Camp will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, June 17-21, for kids entering grades one through six. More information is available at the information center on Sunday mornings or online at bvcc.net. This year features exciting new classes such as clay, weaving and dance, to include tap and ballet. Registration ends June 10.

Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, March 31, will be Discussion of "I Want," a homily written by Sarah Richards, Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.

Village Baptist Church

Village Baptist church will present a Fifth Sunday Singing Service at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31. It is a musical celebration and will include solo, choir, and congregational singing. Following the service is fellowship time with hot dogs and ice cream floats. This evening of singing and fellowship is open to everyone.

The senior ministry of Village Baptist Church will present, "Celebrate the Lamb of God" from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 3. This presentation will talk of Passover and how important it is to the Christian faith. The program will be led by Jim and Karen Beckwith and Ken and Norma Ubben. The public is invited. For more information, call 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Midweek Lenten services are held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Prior to the service, there is a light supper served, starting at 5:15 p.m. All are welcome.

On March 31, Bella Vista Lutheran Church will celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. It is collecting items for Easter meals, including boxed chicken stuffing, canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, boxed potatoes, canned fruit cocktail, yellow or white cake mixes and orange or cherry Jello, regular or sugar-free. A container for donations is in the church narthex.

A special worship service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, for those who are unable to attend a regular worship service. Following the service, lunch will be served. Anyone needing transportation to this, or any other service, is asked to call the church office at 479-855-0272.

First United Methodist Church

A new Grief Support Group, facilitated by Rev. Brenda Wideman, will meet at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday until April 30 in the chapel. All are welcome in support of recovering from a situation of grief.

Aluminum can pull tabs are being collected by the Scouts for the Ronald McDonald House charities through the middle of April. There are collection boxes in the narthex, Becker Hall and the office.

Lenten worship services will be held at 11:45 a.m. every Tuesday through April 16, with a light lunch following.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Mondays and Saturdays. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Prayer Shawl Ministry meets on from 10 to 11 a.m. every Friday in the parlor. Spend an hour to visit and stitch. This group welcomes beginner knitters and will teach. The shawls are given to shut-ins, those who are grieving, and in other circumstances. Each shawl is prayed over and blessed as it is being lovingly made.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, March 27, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of our friendly volunteers.

Pastor Mark Voll will continue his sermon series, "Discovering the Real Jesus." Part 4 of the sermon series this Sunday is titled "Teacher of Truth," with a text of John 14:1-6.

The White Cross Women's Mission ministry and the ladies' KniTTogether ministry will meet at 7 p.m. The ladies enjoy informal fellowship while working on projects that benefit needy children and adults in our area as well as a hospital in Congo.

