Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners March 19 were: first, Gail Knudsen; second, Dorothy Foster; third, Karen Fowler; fourth, Sandy August.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners March 19 were: first-place team -- Art Hamilton, Roy Knafla, Diane Lewis, Richard Meyer and Marj Shafer. Second-place team -- Lynda Delap, Julie Hansen, Oscar Hansen, Connie Knafla and Harlene Meyer.

Bias bowling is played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. New players are always welcome to join. For information, call Lynda at 913-961-0354.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners March 14 were: North/South -- first, Mike Foley and Fay Frey; second, Mike and Andi Schomaker; third, Gary Nelson and Jim Behrendt. East/West -- first, Laura Batey and Marilyn Brown; second, Val Watson and Jo Bain; third, Dale Morrisett and Jeff LaCaze.

Winners March 19 were: North/South -- first, John Frey and Dale Morrisett; second, Diane and Joe Warren; third, Sue VanHook and Judy Bappe. East/West -- first (tie), Linda Wallman and Jackie Nelson/Rhonda Davis and Shari Hult; third, Len Fettig and Billie Herriott.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners March 19 were: first, Glen and Sharon Houts; second, Chris and Chris King; third, Chuck and Dottie Seeley; fourth, Harry Schoewe and Vivian Bray. Honorable mention -- Sadie Frerking and Melodee Neukircher

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call Chris at 479-268-6036.

Tuesday Potluck -- 3-13 Rummy and Texas Canasta

Winners March 19 for 3-13 Rummy were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Sheila Bates. Table 2 -- first, Art Hamilton; second, Kathy Ayers.

Winners for Texas Canasta were: Table 1 -- first, Jerry Bates; second, Diane Lewis. Table 2 -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Diane Senesac

Games are played every Tuesday at Riordan Hall from 6 to 9 p.m. Please bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners March 20 were: Men -- first, Bill Boucher; second, Dan Rogers; third, John Ronck. Women -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Vivian Bray; third, Lois Taylor.

Hosts for Wednesday, March 27, will be Dan and Linda Rogers. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners March 14 were: Table 1 -- first, Ray Borst; second, Alice Dickey.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies --Second

Join this group meets every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners March 21 were: first, Shirley Rhine; second, Marilyn VanDyke; third, Vivian Bray.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday Night Euchre--Second and Fourth

Winners March 14 were: Women -- first, Mabel Ashline; second, Katie Scherz; third, Rosemary Gallea. Honorable Mention -- Betty Launius

Men -- first, Dan O'Donnell; second, Chuck Seeley; third, Alan Akey; fourth, Wally Valenta. Honorable Mention -- Ken Gryzbowski

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone is welcome to play. Contact Chris King at 479-268-6036 for details or questions.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for March 15 were: Table 1 -- first, Darlene Albers; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Bud Brebner.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no charge to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners March 16 were: Blue Team (1-1 with one shot win) -- Gene Riedl, Jerry Bahr, Bub Bremmer, Virgie Riedl, Darlene Albers, and Marie Ryan.

Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Chuck Hurl, Zona Dahl, Ellie Roberts, and Marj Shafer.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday (March 23) in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and is a lot of fun. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. Come and join in the fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

