U of A graduate student, Victoria Jones, will present a two-part program at Hobbs State Park bringing attention to fundamental events that occurred during the largest Civil War battle west of the Mississippi. According to Jones, "My presentation will focus on the surveys and excavations conducted in 2017 and 2018 within Pea Ridge National Military Park. Specifically, I will first explain the University of Arkansas field school excavations at Leetown, which happens to be the topic of my master's thesis. This part of the presentation is an update to previously-presented material, sharing the data analysis and results from these excavations.

The second part of this presentation focuses on the 2018 survey and excavations of Clemens Field, Fosters Farm and Field, as well as the continuation of the Leetown excavations." Jones is responsible for the artifact cataloging and analysis of the summer 2017 and 2018 Pea Ridge National Military Park archaeological collection, as well as supervision of the students working on the collection. Clemens Field was where the fighting took place in the early afternoon on March 7, 1862, between Major General Sterling Price's Southern troops, and Union Colonel Grenville Dodge's troops. Price and his men were outmaneuvered and fled. At Foster's Farm 500 federal cavalrymen and artillerymen met face-to-face with General McCulloch's 7,000 Southern troops. Hopelessly outnumbered, the federal troops fled. Leetown was made up of a dozen or so log-and-frame homes and outbuildings that served as field hospitals to take care of the wounded and dying on both sides. The Leetown battlefield is where the Confederate Generals McCulloch and McIntosh were killed within 200 yards of each other. The Southern leadership on the battlefield gone, it was time to retreat. The Southern troops retreated 10 miles down the Huntsville Road to Peter Van Winkle's mill, the location of which is now at Hobbs State Park.

Civil War enthusiasts and history buffs will not want to miss this program held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Hobbs Visitor Center.

Fly Casting Fishing Workshop

Those who wish to learn the basics of fly casting will want to attend the Fly Casting 101 workshop from 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Hobbs visitor center. Two hours of instruction will be in the classroom, and two hours will be outside. Participants will learn four basic casts, the six basic types of flies (lures), how to cast and "play" the flies in the water, how to read water, how to wade, how to purchase and assemble your equipment, how to store your equipment, as well as, how to tie the four basic knots used by fly fishers. All equipment will be provided.

The workshop will be taught by Sallyann Brown, a past recipient of the "Woman of the Year" and the "Federation of Fly Fishers Educator of the Year" awards from the Federation of Fly Fishers. Minimum age is 12 years old. Cost is $35 per person plus tax. Reservations and prepayment are required. For questions and to register, call 479-789-5000

Edible Trees and Plants Workshop

Many of our grandparents and parents used wild plants for food and medicine. We all know about sassafras tea and the glorious taste of wild blackberries, but we have perhaps forgotten how extensively wild plants can be used as food sources. In the early 1970s, information on native wild foods and medicinal uses of wild plants became very popular. The well-known naturalist, Euell Gibbons, told us, "My love affair with nature is so deep that I am not satisfied with being a mere onlooker or nature tourist. I crave a more real and meaningful relationship. The spicy teas and tasty delicacies I prepare from wild ingredients are the bread and wine in which I have communion and fellowship with nature, and with the Author of that nature."

Tamara Walkingstick, who will conduct the Wild Edibles Workshop, recently retired from the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Co-operative Extension Service as an associate professor of extension forestry. Walkingstick serves on several boards, including the Arkansas American Indian Center, Arkansas Women in Agriculture, the National Network of Forest Practitioners, and is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. Walkingstick noted, "In this comprehensive 4-hour workshop, you will not only learn to identify some edible species of Arkansas native and non-native vegetation, but you will also have the opportunity to sample some tasty dishes. The presentation covers concepts of conservation, history, culture and plant identification. Thirty pages of wild edible recipes are included as well."

The workshop is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, and held at the park visitor center. The cost is $25 per person with check or cash accepted on the day of the workshop. Participants must preregister. For more information and to register, call 479-789-5000.

Thru Hiker -- Traveling Light with Fuel to Burn

For many people, hiking means finding a local trail on a weekend afternoon to enjoy a couple of hours of fresh air and perhaps a respite from the concrete, asphalt and work cubicle that surrounds their normal everyday life. Others seek a more all-consuming experience: a physically and mentally demanding long-distance hike that takes them hundreds or thousands of miles through a feral wilderness and demanding terrain. If you complete a long-distance trail hike end-to-end within one calendar year, you are called a "Thru-Hiker."

If you've ever worried that you'll run out of energy on a long hike, you'll want to attend Jim Warnock's upcoming program at Hobbs State Park. He will share strategies for completing long hiking trips while remaining healthy and well fed. Participants will see how he prepares and packs food for the long haul. Warnock will demonstrate ways to acquire dehydrated foods and customize meals that work to provide a balanced diet on the trail, whether you're traveling 10 or 100 miles.

During the presentation, Warnock will share photos and stories from a variety of backpacking experiences, along with tips for preparing and completing long thru-hikes in varied conditions.

Whether you're a novice or veteran hiker, you're sure to enjoy this presentation. Children and their parents/grandparents are welcome to join Warnock and his black Lab, "Hiker-dog," for a short walk on the Ozark Plateau Trail after the presentation.

This program begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Hobbs Visitor Center and is free to the public.

Fun with Mother Nature -- Monthly

We hear about our great friend Mother Nature but, at Hobbs State Park, you can actually see her the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. all year. Her favorite thing to do is to read nature-related stories of the forest and the animals that live there. Storytime will be followed by "hands-on" nature-craft activities. Children of all ages are welcome, however, most stories will target children 3-6 years of age.

Mother Nature visits and reading subjects for this year include: May 11 -- Around the Pond -- Frogs and Toads; June 8 -- Animals in The Night; July 13 -- Water Dance -- Water Cycle and Storm Drain Pollution; Aug. 10 -- Caterpillar to Butterfly: Sept. 14 -- Autumn in the Woods -- Preparing for Winter; Oct. 12 -- Bats -- Not Really Scary: Nov. 9 -- It's Turkey Time; Dec. 14 -- Who Goes There? Footprints and Animal Signs

