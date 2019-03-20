Photo submitted The outside of the marina building on Loch Lomond was painted to match the colors of the Lakepoint event center. Inside, new merchandise shares the renovated space with fishing equipment.

Several POA departments have been working together to upgrade one amenity. The marina at Loch Lomond has been renovated and reopened under POA management.

The store was leased to Hook Line and Sinker for several years, but General Manager Tom Judson said he saw the opportunity to take it to the next level.

"We feel we have the team in place to do a fantastic job," he said.

The building itself got a makeover this winter, recreation director Joan Glubczynski said. The POA's maintenance and construction department did the work.

But the real difference may be the items stocked in the store.

Leslie Terry, merchandising and retail manager for the POA pro shops, helped with that.

"We went with a lot of sun protection -- long-sleeve shirts and bucket hats -- because water reflects," she said. "We have a section for kids -- sunglasses, hats and some water toys."

There's also plenty of tackle, including lures and bait. Terry worked with the lakes and fisheries staff to stock the right items, but she's also done some fishing herself.

The marketing department designed a logo for the marina, so some logo items are available.

"We have everything from two dollar ponchos to Columbia fishing shirts," she said. There are T-shirts and sweatshirts in stock.

There are some snack items in the store, but a partnership with nearby Lakepoint Restaurant will expand dining opportunities for lake users. There are complementary slips reserved for people who arrive at Lakepoint by boat, and a new takeout menu is being developed for diners who may want to use the outdoor seating in front of the marina.

The marina will continue to rent pontoon and fishing boats, as well as kayaks. New this year will be several fishing kayaks available to rent.

"We want a very customer-friendly group in there," Glubczynski said. They will be providing a variety of services, including selling gas and renting boats. They'll be able to answer questions and provide some written information.

Membership services handles the rental of boat slips, she said.

So far, feedback has been good, Terry said. People are excited to have a full-service marina on Loch Lomond.

Sports on 03/20/2019