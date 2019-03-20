Monday, March 11

7:48 a.m. A vehicle break-in was reported on Amesbury Drive.

10:14 a.m. Police received a walk-in report of a vehicle shot with a BB gun.

12:13 p.m. A license plate was reportedly stolen from a vehicle at Mercy Medical Center.

Tuesday, March 12

11:18 a.m. Police removed and relocated a raccoon from the First United Methodist Church.

2:31 p.m. Patrick Brumley, 29, turned himself in on a warrant.

4:06 p.m. Police received a report that someone in a white pickup ran over a stop sign near the intersection of U.S. 71 and Oldham Drive and left.

6:41 p.m. Johna Prusak, 44, turned herself in on a warrant for failure to appear.

8:30 p.m. Police arrested Christian Zigmunt, 21, on a Benton County warrant during a traffic stop on Arkansas 340.

Wednesday, March 13

1:45 p.m. Brandon Scott, 27, turned himself in on a warrant.

Thursday, March 14

10:48 a.m. Lauren Scarbrough, 25, turned herself in on a warrant for failure to appear.

6:15 p.m. Police arrested Jason Lipp, 32, in connection with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop near the intersection of Delmar Circle and Wellington Road.

Friday, March 15

2:57 p.m. Police arrested Cynthia Elkins, 41, on an out-of-town warrant after responding to a call about a vehicle hitting a home on Robin Road.

Saturday, March 16

6:14 p.m. A truck was reportedly broken into on St. Ives Lane.

7:22 p.m. Police arrested Levi Taylor, 34, on out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop on U.S. 71.

7:57 p.m. Firefighters put out a burning tree near the intersection of Reighton Drive and Cresswell Drive.

Sunday, March 17

8:36 a.m. A purse was reportedly stolen out of a vehicle on Methwold Lane.

9:04 a.m. Firefighters put out a structure fire on Tamworth Circle.

2:17 p.m. A Littrell Drive resident reported someone came through their neighborhood, chopped down the trees on their property and took their firewood.

7 p.m. Police arrested Michael Kubicek, 29, on out-of-town warrants after responding to a disturbance on Leicester Drive.

General News on 03/20/2019