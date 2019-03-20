City

• City Council: The regular meeting of the council will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Bella Vista court facility, at 612 Lancashire Blvd. The council's next work session will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Bella Vista court facility.

• Planning Commission: The commission's regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Bella Vista court facility. The commission's work session will be at 4:30 on Thursday, March 28.

• Board of Zoning Adjustment: The board's regular meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at the Bella Vista court facility.

POA

• Board of Directors: The board's regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Country Club boardroom. The board's next work session will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Country Club boardroom.

• Lakes Committee: The committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Bella Vista Country Club.

• Recreation Committee: The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, April 8, at the Bella Vista Country Club.

• Golf Committee: The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at the Bella Vista Country Club.

• Community Involvement Committee: The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Bella Vista Country Club.

Townhouse Association

• Board of Directors: The Town House Association Board of Directors meeting is at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the Association Office, 2 Cora Circle.

