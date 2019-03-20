A concert is coming to Riordan Hall on Friday, March 29. Marty Haggard will be there with his show, "A Tribute to my Dad, Merle Haggard."

Marty Haggard had his own musical career but, in recent years, he's been performing his father's music. Merle Haggard died in 2016 on his 79th birthday.

Marty Haggard said he was privileged to be a part of his dad's career since it gave him the opportunity to meet many of the country greats as well as other celebrities.

He left his own band to tour with his father in 1983. In 1986, he signed with MTM Records and released "Trains Make Me Lonesome," which earned him a nomination as best new male vocalist. Later he turned to spiritual songs. His tribute show started in 2010 and he's performed it in Branson and all over the country.

Cathy Wilmoth, Riordan Hall manager, said she's been adding new events like the concert to give members new experiences. She plans to seat about 400 people in the hall.

Tickets are $30 at the door or $25 in advance. There will be a cash bar available, she said.

General News on 03/20/2019