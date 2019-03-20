March 24

The Bella Vista Historical Museum will present a 2 p.m. program by Dale Phillips on the importance of the War of 1812 and, in particular, the Battle of New Orleans. A recent retiree to Bella Vista, Phillips was with the National Park Service for 41 years, including 10 years as manager of the Chalmette Battle of New Orleans site. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. The museum is located at Kingsland and Highway 71, next door to the American Legion. For information, call 479-855-2335.

March 25

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

s Republic Services will offer a spring appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of April 8. Residents should call City Hall during business hours to sign up. Signups will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25, through Friday, April 5. City Hall is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, April 8, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days. Refrigerators or other items that use freon will be accepted if the freon has been professionally evacuated and tagged. Call 479-876-1255, opt. 1, to sign up or ask questions.

March 29

s The Knights of Columbus will host its 27th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 29. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

March 30

s The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police is currently conducting its annual fundraiser. Area businesses and residents are being contacted for sponsorships and ticket sales. A "Family Fun Day" will be hosted by the group from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Lakepoint Restaurant. This will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, appearances by Spiderman and Ariel, as well as comedy magician Joey Williams. In addition, hamburgers and hot dogs will be grilled for everyone. The FOP is raising funds for the "Shop with a Cop" program, Special Olympics, as well as many other worthwhile endeavors the lodge supports. To obtain tickets or more information, call 479-200-1186.

April 1

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

April 12

s The Knights of Columbus will host its 27th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The social hall opens at 5 p.m. and serving begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12. Dinner servings include American catfish, potato salad, coleslaw, hush puppies, dessert, tea, coffee or water. The cost is $12.50 per person with tickets purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased at the church office Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by calling 479-855-9069. Tickets may also be purchased at the parish hall on Sundays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. This event is open to everyone.

April 14

s The Bella Vista Farmers Market will kick off the 2019 season on Sunday, April 14. The market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the Sugar Creek Center parking lot, just north of U.S. 71 and Mercy Way.

May 4

s Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services will host its third annual garden party on Saturday, May 4, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Peel Mansion and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. For the second year in a row, Core Brewing Company and Pure Joy Ice Cream will be two of the companies sponsoring the event and providing their special flavors to the fiesta. This year, Vera Lloyd invites friends to enjoy Cinco de Mayo-themed refreshments, live music, a silent auction and a chance to learn more about the mission of Vera Lloyd. Tickets are $35 each and tables of six are $200 each. The event is open to anyone who loves changing lives and a good fiesta. For more information, visit veralloyd.org or call 501-666-8195.

