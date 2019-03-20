Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Joy Sawyer, a frequent speaker at POA Board meetings, summed up the opinions expressed at her table during the community input session dedicated to a proposed connector trail from Metfield Park to Blowing Springs Park. She believes the community should vote on future trails.

On Tuesday, residents on both sides of the trail issue had a chance to tell the planners what they think about a new trail on the east side. About 100 people attended the community input meeting at Cooper Elementary School.

The proposed trail, the Blowing Springs Connector, will be a spur of the Razorback Greenway. Just under three miles, the spur will run from Blowing Springs Park to Metfield Park and will be a 10-foot-wide concrete path.

Spurs and connectors were always part of the plan for the Greenway, Erin Rushing of Northwest Arkansas Trailblazers said. The "spine" of the Greenway is 37 miles long, connecting six downtown areas, 23 schools and several large corporate offices.

The Blowing Springs Connector has been discussed since 2010 when a new water line was installed, leaving an obstacle-free path in the area. It was discussed in public meetings in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and was part of the master trail plan that was approved by both the city and the POA in 2015.

Part of the Connector will travel along Manchester Road and Euston Road. Most of it will be on the right of way, but some common property will also be used. No private property will be affected, but 3,600 residences will be within a half mile of the trail, POA General Manager Tom Judson said.

Funding for the design of the trail will be provided by the Walton Family Foundation. Once the design is complete, more grants will be sought for construction, he said. The city and the POA will split future maintenance costs.

When the meeting was open for comments, many were concerned with the safety of people using the trails. Residents wanted to make sure there was a barrier between the bike riders and the vehicles. Others were happy to get bicycles off the busy streets.

Maintenance costs were also a concern, with one resident warning that the concrete path would have to be strong enough to handle an occasional vehicle that swerved onto the trail, and another asking about the flood plain.

A couple of people asked about the environmental impact. If trees are sacrificed to build the trail, will new trees be planted?

Several residents said they were looking forward to using the trail. Now eastside residents who want to use the Greenway to get to Bentonville, have to drive to Lake Bella Vista to begin their bike ride. It could also be used by children riding their bikes to Cooper Elementary or their parents running errands in Sugar Creek Center.

It will add opportunities for the community to be involved, at least two residents said, citing community trash pickups.

"It's dividing the community," resident Joy Sawyer said about the trails. She believes that the board should hold an election before they add any more trails since many residents are not happy about the use of common property. She said trail users don't always park in trailheads and cars parked along the street present a danger.

Some residents believe that the trails are positively affecting property values. People want to live nearby. But others are concerned by the possibility of a noise issue and strangers loitering nearby.

General News on 03/20/2019