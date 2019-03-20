Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The annual business bazaar at Riordan Hall, put on by the Bella Vista Business Association, had more than 50 local businesses present, all Association members.

Bella Vista businesses crowded Riordan Hall to show off their goods and services last Thursday.

Nakia Gully, event chair with the Bella Vista Business Association, said the annual bazaar is a good chance for business owners to meet one another, network and get in touch with potential customers.

"We just are here to promote the Bella Vista Business Association members," she said. "I love being able to work with the community."

More than 50 businesses -- all members -- were signed up for the event, and roughly 15 of them were new, Gully said.

Among the new businesses were Wayne and Linda Barkley, who run Sunshine Cleaning together.

Wayne Barkley said they clean floors, power wash, perform allergy-related cleaning services and make-ready services for people who are selling a home or moving into one.

He offers 24-hour service, he said, and works around customers' schedules.

An event like this is a good chance to meet people, he explained.

"It's a great avenue of networking and finding potential customers," Barkley said.

On the opposite corner, Bella Vista residents Tom and Sandra Diliberti, who own Mornin' Wood Studios, showed off their hand-built furniture, made from invasive oriental bittersweet vines.

Tom Diliberti explained the idea came from his wife, who made a comment about crafting furniture from the vines. It's worked well, he said, because the vines form artistic shapes on their own.

"I've seen these vines my whole life and never thought to make furniture out of it," he said.

The unusual shapes make it challenging to find a good place for this furniture, but it can be kept indoors or outdoors, he said.

Sandra Diliberti said it's become a win-win because they get materials by removing invasive and destructive plants.

"So we save the forest as we're making furniture," she said.

Tom Diliberti said they've been making furniture for three years, but their first show was last year.

Ann Dahlke looked through the various vendors' tables.

"There are a lot of different types of businesses," she said.

She was an Association member when she worked for the ambulance service, back before it was part of the fire department, and it's clear the business scene in Bella Vista is growing.

That's a benefit to residents, she said, because it means that there are a lot of local choices.

"We have a great variety of businesses," she said.

