On Tuesday, March 5, Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista hosted a Games Day at the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista. The theme was Dr. Seuss, and the Altrusans put on a wonderful lunch for the attendees.

As their focus on children's literacy, the club works hard all year to put books into the hands of children. This year the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter received some of the dictionaries left over from our project to give them to all third-graders in the area.

Havenwood received new books and Reading Buddies (Beanie Babies) for 30 children. The Bella Vista and Gravette Libraries received donations of older children's books. The Book Nooks at the Bentonville Sugar Creek Laundry/Big Ben Cleaners and the DEB store have all been stocked.

Several club members helped at the Scholastic Books warehouse sale. The Thomas Jefferson Elementary School librarian came to the sale and was able to choose 60 books for her school from the credits the club earned.

Altrusans also work all year with the Single Parent Scholarship Fund and were able to make a financial donation from the club.

The club thanks all who attended Games Day. This attendance helps maintain the work in our communities. Meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month, at the River Grill Restaurant in Bentonville. All are invited. For additional information, see the website at altrusa-bb.com or call Gay Kiker at 479-855-8715.

Community on 03/20/2019