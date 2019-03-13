Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Laurie McCracken's quilt shop, Laurie's Longarm Quilting & More, sits on Frontage Road and offers quilting services and some supplies, including backing and batting.

Laurie McCracken's quilt shop is open for business.

The shop features quilt backings and batting; general quilting supplies; space for quilters to work, learn and chat, as well as doll clothes.

McCracken's shop, Laurie's Longarm Quilting & More on Frontage Road in Bentonville, also offers quilting services.

"There's a need in the area for people who need their quilts quilted," she said.

The shop is open Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Wednesday and Sunday.

The longarm sewing machine that stretches across the shop's front entryway -- nicknamed Lexi -- allows her to work with large quilts, she explained, stitching the covers to the backing to finish quilts for customers.

She's also repaired quilts and made others from scratch, she explained, and has numerous stitching patterns available.

Starting April 1, McCracken said she will do a monthly drawing. Anyone who has picked up and paid for a quilt will be entered in the drawing for a 20 percent off coupon.

She became interested in quilting after moving to Bella Vista in 2007 to take care of her mother-in-law, she said.

She looked for something social to do and checked out a quilt shop, where she felt welcome and learned the basics that led to her becoming an experienced quilter over the past decade and some change.

McCracken explained that she worked for Village Quilting, which is no longer open, and rented a smaller space in the same building.

She wanted a quilting shop in the area, she said, because it serves as a community hub for quilters.

"I'm here for fun," she said.

General News on 03/13/2019