The Bella Vista Property Owners Association oversees recreational amenities in the area including seven golf courses, seven lakes, three fitness centers, one disc golf course, the tennis center, two restaurants and various snack bars. Most homes in Bella Vista are also inside the POA and responsible for monthly assessment fees.

The POA Board of Directors has nine seats and each year, terms of three directors expire. If a board member can't complete their term, the board can appoint a replacement but the replacement can only serve until the next election. This year there are only three open seats, each with a three year term.

The three seats are now filled by Bruce Portillo, Pat Laury and Mike Abb. Portillo and Laury are running for reelection. A total of seven candidates turned in completed petitions for the three positions, but Deborah Emmons dropped out of the race last week.

Ballots will be mailed April 12 to the owners of lots that are not behind on assessment fees. Owners get one vote for each lot. Votes can be cast by mail or electronically. Also, ballots can be turned in at Riordan Hall 30 minutes before the annual meeting starts on May 21. The election results will be announced at the annual meeting which begins at 6 p.m. on May 21.

On March 19, the Election Committee will host a candidate form in Riordan Hall beginning at 6 p.m.

