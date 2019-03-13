The planning commission granted conditional approval to a tract split in the city's planning area and an incidental subdivision at Highlands Crossing Drive.

The proposed tract split breaks a 1.56-acre parcel from an existing 9.5-acre piece of land and will go before the city council with the planning commission's conditional approval.

"This is on the east side of the town off Highway 94, so it's in our planning area, not within the city limit," associate planner Sarah Bingham said.

The split was approved on the condition that city staff's outstanding comments -- including notice as to whether an existing easement is a private electric easement or some other kind and the need for drainage and utility easements shown on the front, rear and side property lines -- be addressed and that the revised plat is accepted by property owners.

Senior planner Derek Linn explained that the incidental subdivision before the commission was just east of Highlands crossing.

"There are three properties ... that are subject of this request," he said.

This is in response to a request to ensure that the private drive was fully dedicated, related to an ordinance passed in December 2018 to dedicate the existing drive as a public street, which would allow city workers to clear the road of snow and ice.

"The majority of this has still not been dedicated," Linn said.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley said that the one parcel that was granted was done so by way of a quick claim deed and the city was under the impression that this included the entire road.

"We just need to go back and do this the right way," he said.

It is important, he said, that the owners of affected land sign off on this dedication.

The commission unanimously approved the request with the conditions that city staff comments are addressed and the revised plat is accepted by the property owners.

The commission also approved a property line adjustment, which will go before the city council with the commission's approval.

The requested adjustment is for a lot alongside Trafalgar Road.

Bingham explained the adjustment is to address a house and driveway at 8340 Trafalgar Road, which encroaches on the existing property line.

The commission also elected officers, which it does annually. The 2018 lineup -- with chairman Daniel Ellis, vice chairman Doug Farner and secretary Gail Klesen -- was retained.

