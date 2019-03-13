Steve McKee has been going to POA board meetings and many committee meetings for months, so he doesn't think joining the board will make him any busier. He goes because he wants to know what is going on.

A member of the golf committee, McKee describes himself as a "rare" golfer. He plays less than 40 rounds a year, but when he plays he enjoys it. He and his wife also use the lakes for fishing and kayaking, as well as the fitness centers and the trails.

McKee is self-employed. A former Merril Lynch broker, he publishes a financial newsletter and heads up his own company. He's lived full-time in Bella Vista since 2015 but has been a POA member since 2013.

"There should have been much more input from the community," he said about the trails, "It should have been made more clear exactly what it means and how it will impact people whose property is close."

He's also concerned about marketing the trails as "mountain bike trails" since mountain bike riders are often from out of town. Opening more amenities to nonmembers makes Bella Vista less of a private community.

If the POA board agrees to ask for another assessment increase, it needs to present a good plan to the members. The package should address the current situation and the plan for the future. That might be the best time to address the issue of a private community vs. a public community. Public meetings should be held to address both the finances and the public vs. private issue.

He's not against the POA's inroads into food service.

"I think, with the right people, it will turn around," he said. The clubhouses that have snack bars seem to be working well, he said.

His platform for this election is, "Members First," but he doesn't want to discourage all guests. Members, however, should have a clear benefit compared to guests.

"It's time to take a closer look at what we're doing," he said.

