The annual membership drive for the Friends of the Bella Vista Library will continue through the month of March. Memberships are one of the many ways that the Friends group raises funds to support the library.

Over the past few years, the Friends group has donated $200,000 to the Library Foundation for the expansion project. In addition, the group was able to grant some requests made by library staff, Friends president Ashley Jones said.

"Requests included new folding tables for the back room that can be easily stored and set up for the many events and groups that meet there. The teen space will get a much-needed facelift, complete with new seating, and we approved additional shelving and graphic novels," she wrote in an email.

A single membership costs $10 a year. A family membership is $25, and a business can become a Library Friend for $50. Business friends are recognized in the library newsletter. Friends also raises funds for library programs, like the summer reading program and some equipment.

The Encore Book Store, located inside the library, is a continuing fundraiser for the group. It's run by volunteers and accepts donated books that are sold at reasonable prices. The store also accepts VHS tapes, DVDs, audio tapes and puzzles.

All month, Friends volunteers will be seated at the front of the library to help sign up members.

General News on 03/13/2019