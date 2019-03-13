Photo submitted First-grade students shown with their Big 3 certificates are Madelyn Medrano (left), Jackson Burns, Lena Rushing and Tinleigh Root. Photo submitted First-grade students shown with their Big 3 certificates are Madelyn Medrano (left), Jackson Burns, Lena Rushing and Tinleigh Root.

The Big 3 awards are presented to students, from kindergarten through fourth grade who demonstrate the core values of the character education program which is called Core Essential Values. The Big 3 values are treating others right, making smart decisions and maximizing potential.

Students can be chosen by any staff member when they are observed demonstrating these Core Essential Values. Those students are recognized at the school's monthly roundup program and presented with a certificate and gift card from Chick-fil-A.

