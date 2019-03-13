Teah Bidwell is not a big user of the amenities, but she understands how important the POA is to the city and she wants to help.

She did enjoy the new beach last summer and has eaten at the restaurants. The beach, she said, is a lot of fun.

"The POA should be run just like any business or household," she said, "If we don't have the money, we shouldn't spend the money."

After starting as a forklift driver for Walmart, Bidwell worked her way up and then out into the vendor community. Meanwhile, she earned a master's degree in business and is now the dotcom and international account manager for Rimports LLC. She moved to Bella Vista from Centerton in 2016.

In her spare time, Bidwell works with an animal rescue group and decorates the skeleton house each year for Halloween.

Bidwell said she had issues with the trails when they were going in, but she visited with Erin Rushing and he reassured her that it wouldn't affect her property.

"I feel like we should have voted on that matter," she said and added that, if elected to the board, she won't approve any new trails unless the POA is financially stable.

She would consider closing a golf course to reach that financial stability.

"This is a golf community and that's why people move here, but if people aren't using the courses, that's the public telling us we need to close one."

The POA restaurants are another difficult issue, she said, and she hasn't studied all the numbers. She knows people come from surrounding cities to eat at Lakepoint. But being good isn't enough unless it's also profitable.

"We need to know when we're going to profitable," she said.

She wants to represent members if she serves on the board. Now, the board doesn't always listen to members.

"They want transparency. I want to speak for members and what they want in their city."

