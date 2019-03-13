Courtesy photo This 2018 photo shows just a few of the fresh produce varieties available at the BV Farmers Market.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market will kick off the 2019 season on Sunday, April 14.

The market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in the Sugar Creek Center parking lot, just north of U.S. 71 and Mercy Way.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sunday. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon, to fill your fridge with fresh goods or simply visit with your neighbors.

The market coordinator is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city's website at www.bellavistaar.gov/farmers-market and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted by the market coordinator.

Contact the market coordinator with questions at farmersmarket@bellavistaar.gov.

