The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has continued air quality monitoring near the Trafalgar Road fire, and the Arkansas National Guard has begun testing as well.

According to a news release issued by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, the 61st Civil Support Team from the Arkansas National Guard began testing Feb. 26 and will collect baseline data during the daylight hours in the area surrounding the Trafalgar Road fire site.

"The data collection will be accomplished using commercially available equipment with sensors for specific hazards that have been collectively agreed upon with the Arkansas Department of Health," according to the news release.

The monitoring stations were placed where previous EPA monitoring was performed and the results will be transmitted to the Arkansas Department of Health daily.

The ADEQ released results from its air quality testing from Feb. 14 to Feb. 24.

The first testing unit, located at Fire Station 3 near the fire site, indicated "moderate" air quality Feb. 15, 17 and 18 and "good" air quality on all other days, with the exception of Feb. 14, when the unit had a short run time.

The unit placed near Cooper Elementary showed "good" air quality every day aside from Feb. 15 and 18, where "moderate" quality was indicated.

According to the ADEQ, "good" quality readings demonstrate satisfactory air quality, while a "moderate" reading demonstrates that "Air quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people."

The ADEQ advised residents that conditions will change with the weather, wind direction and site activity, and to limit exertion if it looks smoky outside and follow doctors' directions if they have asthma or other lung diseases.

The agency suggested residents keep their HVAC units running and keep their filters clean; and, in the case of children, older adults and those suffering from lung or heart disease, talking with a doctor about whether they should leave the area.

