Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista The substructure for a new span bridge across Spanker Creek is nearly complete.

The Spanker Creek bridge on Spanker Road, just north of its intersection with Benton County Road 40, is approximately halfway rebuilt.

The new bridge is projected to be 27 feet longer on either end, taller and more resistant to flooding.

The county initially budgeted $1,022,704 for the project, but the bid came in at $943,942.56 and no other major expenses have been incurred, County Judge Barry Moehring said.

"From an overall perspective, the bridge is going to be under budget and it's still going to be on schedule," he said. "We know it's been an inconvenience for people but, when it's finished, it'll be a huge improvement."

County engineer Josh Beam said that the work is fairly close to schedule -- which called for the project to conclude in May -- though there have been some weather-related setbacks.

"All the work on the substructure of the bridge is down in the creek, so it's very weather and particularly temperature-sensitive," he said.

While the rainy season is approaching, he said, the remaining work is less weather-sensitive.

Beam said the concrete supports for a substructure are mostly complete at this point, and workers should be moving on to the superstructure of the bridge soon.

Additional work near this bridge is also expected to start once the project wraps up, Beam explained.

The intersection of Spanker Road, Benton County Road 40 and Plentywood Road is expected to see adjustments to improve visibility and safety at the intersection, he said.

Benton County communications director Channing Barker said she appreciates the general public's patience with this work.

General News on 03/06/2019