Every child deserves to feel like royalty, at least once in a while. In Northwest Arkansas, Bella Vista Community Church is sponsoring a project that will give at-risk children that feeling for a week this summer. The church is the sponsor of the first Royal Family Kids' Camp for kids in this area.

The national program started with founder Wayne Tesch in Costa Mesa, Calif., in 1985, according to the organization's website, rfk.org. Tesch studied both physical education and Bible studies and was working as an associate pastor at a church in California. His program was developed for the most severely abused children in the foster care system.

His wife, co-founder Diane Tesch, had a background in fast food franchises and helped develop a system to spread their model camps around the nation.

The family pastor at Community Church, Cody Ragland, and his wife, Karissa Ragland, brought the idea to Bella Vista. Karissa Ragland grew up in the Houston area where she was involved in an RFK camp as a volunteer counselor for 10 years.

"I love the ministry; I love the camp; I love the kids. I have wanted to start one here for a while," she said. So, last summer, Karissa Ragland and Angie Cynova who will serve as assistant director, traveled to Kansas City to train to be camp directors for a new RFK location. Since then, they've been busy fundraising.

They plan to start small with 32 kids between the ages of six and 12. Most of the kids will be from foster families, and all of them will have a history of abuse or neglect, she said. There's no cost to the families of the campers.

The camp itself is in southern Missouri and was built for the RFK program, she said. It's used by groups from all around the area, but its exact location is not divulged for the children's safety.

At an RFK camp there are almost as many adults as there are campers, she said. The counselors are all volunteers who have passed a background check and are usually between the ages of 18 and 30. The kids call them "cousins."

"They need to have the energy to tag along with the kids all day long," she said. "It can be a long day and a long week."

Each counselor is assigned to two campers. There are also assistant counselors and support staff that provides meals and helps with events. There's always a camp nurse on site as well. The local camp will also have a camp "grandma and grampa" to provide even more of a family atmosphere.

During the day, the campers are often divided into smaller groups for activities that range from swimming to sports. There are special events at night including an "Everybody's Birthday Party," where all the campers get gifts and birthday cake. For some children, it may be the first birthday party they've ever had, Ragland said.

Another evening is set aside for a girl's tea party -- where they can each feel like a princess -- and a boy's tailgate party. There's usually a talent show, so every child who wants to participate can show off a special talent. They have all kinds of special talents, Ragland said, not just singing and dancing.

It's a week-long camp and, when it's over, everyone returns to the church for a welcome home reception cooked by volunteers.

To find out more about the local camp or to apply for a child to attend or for a volunteer position, go to bellavista.royalfamilykids.org

General News on 03/06/2019