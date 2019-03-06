The Property Owners Association is seeking community input regarding a proposed secondary connector path which would go from Metfield Park to Blowing Springs Park, ultimately connecting with the Razorback Greenway. This 10-foot-wide concrete path would be funded through a grant.

Representatives from the Property Owners Association, the city of Bella Vista, and NWA Trailblazers will be at the meeting to seek input.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, at Cooper Elementary School, 2 Blowing Spring Road in Bella Vista. The meeting will be live-streamed on the POA Facebook page for those unable to attend the meeting.

