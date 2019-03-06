On Thursday, the POA Board of Directors passed the first reading of a policy despite criticisms expressed by some residents. The policy concerning the "release of information" was modified after passing the first reading last month.

The new proposed policy contains a section that directs board members to be cautious on social media.

"In expressing personal perspectives on issues publicly considered by the board, they must take care so as not to disrespectfully criticize decisions or stances of either the majority or the minority of directors. Directors shall not utilize the media or the social media to encourage others to criticize decisions of the board or the association."

The policy was one of several recommended to the board by the Rules and Regulations Committee. When an earlier version was considered last month, Pat Laury, a member of both the board and the committee voted against it. When the committee met to consider changes, a member was on hand with written comments about the policy.

The Rules and Regulations Committee made changes, and the policy returned to the status of needing a first reading, which was done on Thursday.

A policy about the functioning of the election committee also passed on its first reading. It changes the date of the candidate lottery, which determines the order that the candidates' names appear on the ballot, from February to January.

The change also clarifies that each lot is entitled to one vote, as long as the lot is considered to be in "good standing," with assessment fees up to date.

Two policy changes that passed first readings last month, passed second readings last week and are now in effect. Those two policies involved board members' ethics and discipline.

Member Kevin Dooley used the open forum to suggest that all members need to insist that the POA hold an election concerning an extension to the paved Razorback Greenway from Blowing Springs Park to Metfield Park. An open meeting is planned for Tuesday, March 12, to allow member input into the plan.

Dooley said that the cost of an election, approximately $40,000, was reasonable compared to the "millions" the board spent on capital improvements over the past few years.

General Manager Tom Judson said he will present all the information about the trail extension, including the plan to fund it, at the public meeting.

General News on 03/06/2019