Passing of Miss Mollie by Patrick McKelvey Bella Vista | March 6, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Although the passing of Miss Mollie wasn't a pleasant subject, I was delighted to read Faye Pyatt's eulogy to the wonderful Lab Lady in the Feb. 20 Vista.

I was fortunate to meet Mollie and partner Dwayne, and their handlers, Nancy and Faye, two years ago for a private performance in the course of preparing an article for the POA magazine. As my moniker reveals, this was a special opportunity to enjoy the antics of both doggies and be paid for it.

To say she'll be missed would be an understatement. See you upstairs eventually, Darling, when we get to meet our maker.

Patrick McKelvey

aka PatThePetGuy (ret.)

Bella Vista

Editorial on 03/06/2019

Print Headline: Passing of Miss Mollie

