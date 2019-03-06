Arthur R. Leu

Arthur R. Leu, 94, of Charleston, Ill., passed away at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, is in care of the arrangements.

Arthur was born January 6, 1925, in Chicago; the son of Arthur and Georgia (Steinhelfer) Leu. He served in the United States Army with the 104th Infantry Division, "Timberwolves," during World War II. He married Muriel Egeland on May 17, 1944; she preceded him in death on September 28, 2013. He was a member of the EIU Academy of Lifelong Learning. Arthur was a very active volunteer for many things including the Doudna Fine Arts Center at EIU.

Arthur is survived by his children, Patti (Tom) Webb of Charleston, Susan Waryck of Schaumburg, and Don (Lucy) Leu of Temecula, Calif. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Patricia Stewart

Patricia Stewart, 74, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

She was born Jan. 14, 1945, to Hubert Gerald Carter and Dorothy Sipes Carter in Texarkana, Texas. She received a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, with a major in English, from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Ark., and taught English in the Cale Public School district. She served 40 years as an Arkansas educator. She married Keith Stewart of Mena, Ark., on Dec. 19, 1971.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her brother, Buddy Carter; and her parents.

Survivors include her sister, Lucy Jones of Bella Vista.

A celebration of life will be held at the Prescott Church of Christ in Prescott, Ark., and at the Northside Church of Christ in Mena, Ark.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Obits on 03/06/2019