Bella Vista police are still investigating a series of break-ins that happened early in the morning Thursday, Feb. 7, which saw 22 vehicles broken into on residential streets around Cooper Road.

Criminal investigative division Lt. Byron Stival said that, because the investigation is ongoing, there is little he can disclose, but the biggest obstacle is awaiting results from the state evidence lab that has received some evidence -- including stolen items that were discarded after the thefts -- that will be examined for latent prints and DNA evidence.

"That takes a long time," he said.

It's hard to get an exact estimate on those results, he said, because the crime lab, which is the only option police agencies have with no additional cost for specialized evidence examinations, receives evidence from all over the state and prioritizes more significant crimes, like murders and rapes. It could take as long as a year, he said.

While there was a higher-than-usual number of break-ins and burglaries throughout January, these incidents have been rarer the past few weeks.

Stival said it's difficult to say why someone might choose to come to a specific location to commit crimes and, conversely, why that seems to have decreased after the early February break-ins.

In Bentonville, where he used to work, Stival said this sort of thing happens a few times in a year.

Whether Bella Vista will begin to see cyclical crime like this is hard to say at this point, he said.

"Hopefully it won't be a trend," he said.

Officers are working to map out incidents, he said, and are trying to find trends to better identify what areas might be hit in the future. The department is also working to increase patrols in targeted areas, he said, to attempt to deter further home or vehicle break-ins.

Residents may be able to gain a degree of deterrence at night with outdoor lighting, but it's not a perfect, 100 percent effective deterrent, he said -- home break-ins are more common during the day when people are at work, for example.

More often, he said, thefts are the result of a risk-reward assessment -- if something is plainly available to steal, it's a more attractive target and may be worth venturing into a well-lit area or even smashing a car window to get at it.

"A lot of those things are a crime of opportunity," he said.

Removing valuables from a vehicle and locking it makes it a less appealing target, he said.

Moreover, he said, if anyone sees someone searching cars or trying to get inside a house, they should call 911 and, from the safety of their house, give dispatchers a good description if possible.

It's best not to confront anyone, he said, because it's hard to say what may happen. Some people might be harmless but not all.

A lot of theft is performed to support drug habits, he said, and it's hard to know if someone has anything in their system that could make them more dangerous.

"There's no telling what could happen," he said.

Possessions are not worth the risk of injury, he said, and a resident who confronts someone may end up in a position which goes beyond self-defense, at which point he or she could be charged with a crime.

While incidents seem to be down, he said, police are still working to deter further thefts and working to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible for February's break-ins.

"We're just doing everything we can to, hopefully, find the individuals," Stival said.

