Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Pictured are some of the signs, bluebird houses and bat houses that will be installed in the arboretum area in Blowing Springs Park. The soft opening for the area will be held with the city's Arbor Day celebration at 1 p.m. on March 18 in the park.

A project that has been on the POA's master plan for years is coming to Bella Vista at no cost to local residents. The Bella Vista Arboretum will become another POA amenity, thanks to grants from the Walton Family Foundation.

On March 18 when the city celebrates Arbor Day with a tree planting in Blowing Springs Park, the POA will celebrate the soft opening of the new arboretum at 1 p.m. The Arboretum will be located in the back of Blowing Springs where the 00-mile marker for the Back Forty Trail system is located.

The area has always been maintained by the POA, recreation director Joan Glubczynski said, so additional maintenance costs will be minimal. There's already a concrete path that leads from the end of the Blowing Springs Parking lot to the start of the Back Forty Trails. It's a popular place for people to walk and ride bikes, she said. The area around the concrete path will be the arboretum.

If an extension to the Razorback Greenway is built between Blowing Springs and Metfield Park, it will probably share the concrete path with the arboretum, she said.

Several volunteer groups are helping, POA board member Mike Abb said. Abb is also a member of the city's Tree Advisory Board. The Bella Vista Bluebird Society has donated bluebird boxes for the area and the Master Naturalists group and the Monarch Society are advising.

Carroll Electric is donating its services to remove some unnecessary light poles and run new lines for the signs.

There will be about 25 native trees planted, Abb said, and each with have a small informational sign. There will also be information kiosks, possibly one will hold a paper map of the area to help identify each tree.

The marquee signs near the parking lots will be planted in a bed of pollinators, including milkweed for the Monarch butterflies. The signs will be lit at night.

Several beds of daffodils are planned and some will probably be Bella Vista daffodils like the Garden Club has been planting over the years, Glubczynski said.

Although there may be more work to do after the soft opening in two weeks, the Bella Vista Arboretum will add one more amenity to Bella Vista.

