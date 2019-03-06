Taking the AARP Smart Driver classroom course will help participants become safer, more confident drivers, and when it may be time to use alternative transportation.

The AARP Smart Driver course is based on the latest driver safety research and insights. Participants will learn evidence-based safe driving strategies and refresh their knowledge of the latest rules and hazards of the road.

The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation's first and largest refresher course designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. For more than 35 years, the course has taught millions of drivers proven safety strategies so they can continue driving safely for as long as possible.

Completion of the course qualifies those participants to receive a multi-year discount on automobile insurance in Arkansas.

The course will refresh participants on:

• How to reduce driver distractions;

• How to deal with aggressive drivers;

• Techniques for handling left turns, right-of-way, and roundabouts;

• Proper use of new technology found in cars today;

• Effective safe-driving practices, skills and strategies that can be used on the road every day;

• Current traffic laws, defensive driving techniques and how to operate a vehicle more safely in today's increasingly challenging driving environment;

• How to manage and accommodate common age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time;

• Proper maintenance of vehicles so they are safe before driving;

• And, much more.

Approximately 97 percent of course participants changed at least one driving behavior as a result of taking the course.

For more information visit www.aarp.org/drive or feel free to contact:

The course is four hours in length and reservations are required. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. AARP members should provide their membership cards and membership numbers when making reservations by calling 479-855-3076.

The classes being offered include:

• Tuesday, March 12, at 8:30 a.m., Village Insurance, 2860 Bella Vista Way;

• Friday, March 22, at 8:30 a.m., Village Insurance, 2860 Bella Vista Way;

• Tuesday, April 9, at 8:30 a.m., Village Insurance, 2860 Bella Vista way;

• Thursday, April 18, at 9 a.m., Village Bible EFC, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd.

