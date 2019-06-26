There's no shortage of birds here in Bella Vista, but many couldn't nest without woodpeckers' help.

Bluebird shed proprietor and overall bird aficionado Butch Tetzlaff explained that a lot of resident birds in Bella Vista are secondary cavity nesters -- meaning they rely on existing cavities in trees to build their nests.

Woodpeckers hammer those cavities into trees in the area, often building their own nests in dead trees and snags -- though they may mistake softwood on a house for a potential nesting site.

"If woodpeckers weren't around, we wouldn't have chickadees, titmice and bluebirds," he said.

Tetzlaff said a woodpecker beating on a house is either indicating softwood, which could mean problems, or drumming on a surface that can make plenty of noise to establish a territory and attract a mate.

Their powerful beaks are used to gather food as well. Woodpeckers will beat through bark and into decaying wood to find termites and other bugs, then use their long tongues to scoop them out. Additionally, Tetzlaff said, they can create crevices to hide food for later.

The birds are omnivorous and will also pick berries and nuts.

Red-bellied woodpeckers are a common sight in Bella Vista year-round, though in some further-north areas they do migrate.

