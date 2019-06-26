Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista This female prairie lizard's reddish scales provide great camoflage on the Tanyard Creek hiking trail. When that camouflage fails, she falls back on her blistering speed.

Prairie lizards are a common sight in forest-edge habitats, which happen to be extremely common here in Bella Vista.

They're very small, well camouflaged and extremely quick.

Kory Roberts teaches at the Arkansas Audubon Ecology camp and serves as the webmaster for Herps of Arkansas, a website that provides native Arkansan herpetology information.

Roberts explained that the prairie lizards are the only type of the Sceloporus -- spiny lizard -- genus in this area, and they're more closely related to desert lizards than the skinks that are more diverse in Arkansas.

"They really have pretty interesting personalities. The males in particular ... during the breeding season, they get these really bright blue, turquoise bellies ... they'll actually flash those colors during territorial displays," he said.

The lizards are great climbers and they like to find a perch -- a tall rock, tall tree stump or fence post, for instance -- to display their vibrant colors. When displaying, they essentially do push-ups, he said.

They're largely insectivorous, Roberts said, and they're typically harmless.

The lizards like to bask in the sunshine on warm rocks and high places, which is typically where humans will see them.

Careful handling presents little to no risk, he said, because their bite is harmless and their tail is less likely to drop than many local lizards, but catching them may prove difficult.

General News on 06/26/2019