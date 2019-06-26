Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista An orchard spider waits patiently in its web crafted alongside a rock wall.

Orchard orb weavers are brightly colored spiders that appear throughout the southern and southeastern United States.

According to a paper published by the University of Florida entomology and nematology department, these colorful arachnids are among the most common in the country and can be recognized by their oval-shaped bodies, greenish-black legs and bright red-orange markings.

Their abdomens also feature yellow markings on the sides and white, silvery markings along their backs.

These spiders can be found, as the name implies, in orchards as well as forest edge areas and more wooded suburban areas.

They spin circular webs that are usually more horizontal in orientation and catch a variety of flying and jumping insects -- particularly mosquitos.

By contrast, these spiders sometimes become a food source for mud dauber wasps.

General News on 06/26/2019