Photo submitted John Matthews, music director of the Bella Vista Men's Chorus and minister of music at Highlands (United Methodist) Church has been selected to lead the a cappella singing group.

The Pride of the Ozarks Barbershop Harmony Chorus has a new director. John Matthews, music director of the Bella Vista Men's Chorus and minister of music at Highlands (United Methodist) Church, has been selected to lead the a cappella singing group.

As a native Californian, Matthews' Barbershop Harmony experience started as a part-time summer replacement for the Dapper Dans quartet at Disneyland. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, Matthews joined a quartet of military and security service personnel and performed at places in Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Matthews has two music degrees -- a bachelor's degree in voice and a music master's degree in conducting. He was a professional singer for 40 years and has been involved in conducting for 30 years. He was the artistic director of the Shreveport, La., Gilbert and Sullivan Society for 15 years and conducted and stage directed about 25 shows for the society. He was also music director for Centenary College musicals for 10 years.

Matthews was asked to guest conduct a Christmas concert in 1999 for the River Cities Jubilee Chorus in Shreveport, La. Following that, he was hired as its music director, a position he held until May of 2014 -- anticipating his move to Bella Vista. With that chorus, he was a member of the "Song of the South" quartet.

Matthews says that his wife, Dru, loves barbershop and has a fantastic ear.

"She is a really good and honest critic and helps to keep me on the straight and narrow when it comes to performance quality," he said.

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreens). Singing in harmony, a cappella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Community on 06/26/2019