Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista police officer VJ Wilson (left) stands with Cpl. Bobby Warren and officer Cole Byars near the Back 40 entrance at Blowing Springs. The three officers all serve on the bike patrol unit and spend time monitoring the trails outside their normal shifts.

Bella Vista's trails host hikers, walkers, runners -- including those who delight in pain and run 20 or 30 miles at a time -- and riders, as well as the occasional police officer.

The Bella Vista Police Department maintains a small bike patrol force, comprised of five officers who, outside of normal shifts, hop on their bikes and take to the trails periodically to keep an eye on everything.

Police chief James Graves has previously stated the program may expand once the 11 Under trail system is open.

Officer VJ Wilson, who heads up the program, said it's a great example of community policing.

Bike patrol officers carry tools and supplies, including spare tubes, water bottles and medical supplies so they can help anyone who's had an accident, needs a drink or tore up a bike.

"When we come across someone with a flat tire, we help them out," he said.

Wilson said he signed up for the program in part because he enjoys the public relations aspect of his job. He currently works overnight shifts, he said, and in a normal shift, the interactions with the public tend to be less positive.

During his eight to 11 mile rides, he said, he gets a chance to hang out with the general public in situations that are typically less tense.

Officer Cole Byars said he also enjoys the citizen contact and meeting regular trail users.

"We do a lot of citizen assists," he said.

In addition to helping with tires and patching people up after a spill, Byars said officers often give trail maps to out-of-towners and can call in help for someone in a pocket without cell reception.

It also provides a certain amount of deterrence, he said, because if police maintain a presence on the trails, people are less likely to consider using them for anything illicit.

It is worth noting, he said, that riders should stick to the trails and avoid heading back over the road because Bella Vista's roads aren't the best for mixed mountain bike and automotive traffic. Additionally, the stop signs at trail crossings are for trail users, who need to be sure they are crossing safely.

Cpl. Bobby Warren said that officers also help with trail maintenance here and there. He carries a portable saw, he explained, to deal with downed branches and other things.

The bike patrol also works the city's independence day celebration and other events, which may cover a large area but are less easily covered by a car or truck.

The trails are a great add for the city, he said -- though, with all the extra gear he carries, he's no fan of all the hills.

"Best thing ever. It is a resource that, if it's unknown to our residents, they're missing out.

There's great scenery that would never be particularly accessible without these trails, he said, including bluffs, vegetation and the odd waterfall.

There are also friendly faces out there between the riders, hikers and runners, he said.

"We are approachable ... If you see an officer on the trail, come say hi," Warren said.

General News on 06/26/2019