Peak season just ended for one of Bella Vista's most active clubs. The Hill 'N Dale Hikers have over 150 members who share an interest in hiking.

Organized hikes are held once a week during the spring and fall seasons, Trail Boss Beverly Munstermann said. The spring season starts in March and continues through May. Fall is September through November. Less formal hikes are arranged, year round, through the organization's Facebook page. Find the Facebook page by searching "Hill 'N Dale Hikers."

Most hikes are day hikes within a short drive, although they may choose to drive to Ponca once a season, President Jan Casebere said. Ponca, in the Buffalo National River area, is about two hours away.

"We do a lot of waterfalls," Munstermann said.

There are some favorite trails that the group returns to often, but they are also constantly looking for new trails, she said. They try to keep each season about half new trails and half favorites. Once during each season, they take an overnight trip. This spring they spent two nights at Lake Wilhelmina State Park.

"We usually hike during the week when it's not so crowded," Munstermann said.

When they travel out of town, they always car pool. They don't usually eat out, Casebere said. It's often a group of about 50 so finding a restaurant that will seat everyone at lunchtime can be a challenge. Instead, everyone brings a lunch and they eat at picnic tables after the hike.

"It's a good way to get to know people," she said. Not only during the hike, but the drive and the lunch gives members a chance to talk and socialize.

There are also two social events each year.

Part of the $14 annual dues goes towards the social events, Casebere said.

They can help novice hikers with advice including what to wear and bring along. The guidelines posted on the club's webpage, bvhikingclub.com/club-info, recommends "Daypack/fanny pack, lightweight rain gear, hiking socks, insect repellent, sun-screen, good quality hiking boots (preferably waterproof leather), moleskin, compass, tissue, matches, whistle, knife, and hiking stick."

But while the group will help newcomers, the guidelines are clear that each hiker is responsible for themselves and everyone needs to know their own fitness levels before they join a hike.

