The great blue heron is a common sight in Bella Vista, often seen alongside lakes and creeks standing tall and calm.

Butch Tetzlaff, bird enthusiast and proprietor of the Bluebird Shed, said that these birds rely on their large and sharp bills to feed.

"You can pretty much tell what a bird eats by its bill," he said.

In the case of blue herons, that diet is largely aquatic, and they often use their bill as a spear to catch fish.

Typically, herons stand still or walk slowly in shallow water, waiting for fish to catch with a rapid strike. These birds hunt during the day or night.

Tetzlaff said that the bill isn't just a threat to fish. When researchers are tagging birds, a heron is a two-person job.

According to the Audubon Guide to North American Birds, the blue heron has a diverse diet, including plenty of fish, frogs, salamanders, turtles, rodents, insects and even other birds.

In Arkansas, these birds can be seen year round and many are residents, though as far north as northern Missouri they are migratory and they're seldom seen in the northern portions of Canada.

According to the Audubon guide, herons breed in colonies most often, where males choose a nest site and display to attract a mate. The males gather materials which the females use to build nests.

Nests are typically in trees or on the water, though some build their nests on the ground or in low shrubs, particularly on predator-free islands.

Heron eggs hatch after 25 to 30 days and juveniles are capable of flight at around 60 days of age, often departing the nest five to 30 days after.

