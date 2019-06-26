Early in the morning on the Fourth of July, the place to be in Bella Vista is always the Sugar Creek Plaza Shopping Center. Bella Vistans bring their lawn chairs and stake out their spots under the awning before the heat of the day begins. By then, a stage has been set up and decorated in the traditional red, white and blue. A sound system is up and tested and parking lots around the area have been appropriated. The annual Fourth of July parade begins at 9:30 a.m.

"It's the biggest parade in the state," Jim Parsons of the Bella Vista Patriots said. The Patriots started the parade in 2007. Last year Parsons looked for some help and Julie and Tim Hull signed on. The city's advertising and promotions commission, Discover Bella Vista, donated $2,500.

The Hulls took over the parade, but pre-parade entertainment and master of ceremonies duties remain with Parsons.

The parade has grown over the years, Parsons said. The first year he had a single bagpipe player, Joanne Tyler. Now she comes as part of a bagpipe band.

Most of the pre-parade entertainment is local. The church band from United Lutheran will play a patriotic medley, and the Sophisticated Ladies dancers will perform. The keynote speaker is U.S. Senator John Boozman. There will be Revolutionary War reenactors firing off a salute, as well as a Civil War cannon from the NWA Historical Society.

The parade itself starts at 10 a.m.

There are two improvements this year, Julie Hull said. They used a portion of the Discover Bella Vista money to improve the sound system so people at both ends of the plaza will be able to hear what's being said at the reviewing stand. Also, they plan to lengthen the route by circling the Plaza parking lot. The new route may be difficult, she said, if parade goers don't obey the parking instructions, but she thinks the area will be well marked.

"It's a good mix of business, veterans and politicians, along with some good old-fashioned floats," she said.

Hull and her family have entered a float most years, but since both she and her husband Tim will be directing at the lineup, her teenage sons have taken up the float tradition. She's not sure what they are making, but she does know it's big. There will be antique cars, a horse-drawn wagon and motorcycle groups, she said. There's still time to sign up on the webpage, www.bellavistaneighbor.com/4th-of-july-patriotic-parade.

The parade queen will be high school junior Madison Murray, a member of the state champion softball team. She plans to be a veterinarian. Usually, the queen is nominated by a local church, Parsons explained, but Murray is "a great kid" who happens to be Parson's neighbor. Her older brother, Tommy Murray, has assisted Parsons on parade day for the past few years.

The grand marshal is World War II veteran Charles Hurl, who has lived in Bella Vista since 1991. Ken Sharp of Nunnally Chevrolet always drives the grand marshal, Parsons said.

