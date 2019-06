Bella Vista is home to approximately 30,000 people and an incomprehensible number of animals.

The creatures of Bella Vista occupy an array of spaces high and low and are easy enough to see in a backyard, alongside the road, in and around lakes and creeks or down a trail.

A sampling of local fauna -- which can be seen flying, skittering, crawling, climbing, strutting and swimming throughout Bella Vista -- is presented ahead.

